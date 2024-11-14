Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
81 / 365
Marble House
No need to comment. Just an additional pic of our sitting room in the house soon to be for sale :-)
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1290
photos
176
followers
249
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Latest from all albums
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
81
1021
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
house
,
vermont
,
cactp
Islandgirl
ace
Very inviting, I hope you’re settling into your new home.
November 14th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
My kind of sitting room: books, music and plenty of chairs and settees. Nice.
November 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful looks so welcoming
November 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a welcoming room! Very comfy looking!
November 14th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Very nice!
November 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a lovely room!
November 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and so roomy !
November 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close