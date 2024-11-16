Sign up
82 / 365
Marble House
For the photo book of the house we plan to sell. This is the smallest of the bedrooms, and also my office.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1294
photos
176
followers
249
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th November 2024 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
vermont
,
marble house
