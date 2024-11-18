Previous
Fox Farm Greeting Team by corinnec
Fox Farm Greeting Team

My husband and I went to our construction site late afternoon and these three beauties were watching us. I only had my phone and I took the picture from the car to avoid scaring them.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Corinne C

Christine Sztukowski ace
How exciting to see
November 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
lovely that you have deer so close to you Corinne
November 18th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Good to know you have wildlife nearby
November 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Well, to me that means there are a lot of plants you won’t be able to have!
November 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Potential neighbours?
November 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@illinilass Lol, I am already looking into deer resistant flowers!
November 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@wakelys yes, we have a large wood connected to a National Forest so we have a lot of wild life crossing our property. It's fun!
November 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice that they are so close to you.
November 18th, 2024  
