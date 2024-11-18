Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
Fox Farm Greeting Team
No need for comment.
My husband and I went to our construction site late afternoon and these three beauties were watching us. I only had my phone and I took the picture from the car to avoid scaring them.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
8
4
Tags
winter
,
house
,
farm
,
vermont
,
deers
,
fox farm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How exciting to see
November 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely that you have deer so close to you Corinne
November 18th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Good to know you have wildlife nearby
November 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Well, to me that means there are a lot of plants you won’t be able to have!
November 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Potential neighbours?
November 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@illinilass
Lol, I am already looking into deer resistant flowers!
November 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@wakelys
yes, we have a large wood connected to a National Forest so we have a lot of wild life crossing our property. It's fun!
November 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice that they are so close to you.
November 18th, 2024
