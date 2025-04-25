Previous
Our House by corinnec
85 / 365

Our House

We still have few things to finish in the house but having sold our village house we needed to move in. But the largest work to be done is outside. We hope they'll resume outdoor work in May.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Good to hear you are in. Hope you are settled soon
April 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW so worth building awaiting for, what a fabulous view you have
April 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks wonderful.
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact