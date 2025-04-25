Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
Our House
We still have few things to finish in the house but having sold our village house we needed to move in. But the largest work to be done is outside. We hope they'll resume outdoor work in May.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1377
photos
180
followers
249
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2025 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
vermont
Babs
ace
Good to hear you are in. Hope you are settled soon
April 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW so worth building awaiting for, what a fabulous view you have
April 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks wonderful.
April 27th, 2025
