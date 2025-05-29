Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
Pretty Vermont
I like Vermont from Spring to Fall when the colors are most vibrant.
We are still working on the landscape around the house.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1403
photos
179
followers
248
following
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
53
148
54
55
56
57
58
86
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th May 2025 12:31pm
Tags
spring
,
house
,
vermont
LManning (Laura)
ace
Your house is in such a beautiful spot.
May 29th, 2025
