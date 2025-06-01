Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
87 / 365
Twig
No need to comment.
I was trying my lens and I liked the result, especially the background colors.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1407
photos
179
followers
248
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Latest from all albums
56
57
58
86
59
60
87
61
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st June 2025 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
twig
,
spring
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Its simply beautiful
June 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close