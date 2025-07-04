Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
4th of July Sunset
No need to comment. A pic for my calendar.
A failed attempt to capture a firework burst but a nice pic of the sunset.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1440
photos
180
followers
248
following
24% complete
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th July 2025 8:26pm
Tags
sunset
,
summer
,
vermont
Mags
ace
What a delightful capture!
July 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Neat!
July 8th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
It’s actually kind of magical
July 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Enchanting
July 8th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
It’s cool!
July 8th, 2025
