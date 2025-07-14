Sign up
90 / 365
North Facade
Landscape has started and there will be some changed throughout the coming years with more flowers and bushes.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1449
photos
180
followers
248
following
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
92
93
94
95
96
97
90
98
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th July 2025 6:36am
house
,
summer
,
vermont
ace
Beautiful view of your home! Is that Shoney or Taos sitting there?
July 15th, 2025
