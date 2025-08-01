Sign up
91 / 365
Fluorescent
My overexposed flower looks lie it was supercharged with tritium :-)
1st August 2025
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2025 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
vermont
Diana
ace
You are so right, it looks fabulous.
August 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliantly awesome
August 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love its lightness
August 1st, 2025
