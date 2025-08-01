Previous
Fluorescent by corinnec
Fluorescent

My overexposed flower looks lie it was supercharged with tritium :-)
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
Diana ace
You are so right, it looks fabulous.
August 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliantly awesome
August 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love its lightness
August 1st, 2025  
