92 / 365
The Lil's Barn
The color version of the picture I posted today.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
1
3
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
View this month »
5
1
3
Villes, villages et campagnes
iPhone 13 Pro Max
16th August 2025 4:19pm
Public
barn
summer
vermont
Looks great in color, but I do love it in b&w. =)
August 17th, 2025
