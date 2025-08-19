Sign up
Previous
93 / 365
Husband, Daughter, Me
In Toronto not so long ago
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
family
,
canada
,
toronto
Lesley
ace
Love this!
August 19th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What a super half and half!
August 19th, 2025
