4 / 365
Like an Ink Painting
I think about a Japanese ink painting when I look at this picture.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). French born and raised, I live in...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Close-up et Macros
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th November 2021 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Such lovely texture and light!!!
November 18th, 2021
