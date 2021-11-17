Previous
Like an Ink Painting by corinnec
Like an Ink Painting

I think about a Japanese ink painting when I look at this picture.
17th November 2021

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). French born and raised, I live in...
Photo Details

Mags
Such lovely texture and light!!!
November 18th, 2021  
