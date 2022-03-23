Sign up
Snowdrops
The very first wild flowers in Vermont. They bloom before the trees get their leaves or the grass becomes green.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Corinne C
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
flower
vermont
snowdrops
Lesley
So sweet. I do love snowdrops
March 23rd, 2022
