19 / 365
AC-DC
This is what I think about when I see this contrast. An attempt at abstract photography.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
364
photos
95
followers
168
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Close-up et Macros
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd May 2022 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
vermont
,
optic illusion
