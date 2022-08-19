Sign up
22 / 365
The B&W Wall
I copped and edited the wall picture in B&W. I like the details we can better see in the stones.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
6% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
Close-up et Macros
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th August 2022 8:03am
Tags
b&w
,
stone
,
wall
,
vermont
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Love the stones and textures.
August 20th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice textures!
August 20th, 2022
