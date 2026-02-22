Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
52Frames: shallow DOF
Yes, I totally lack creativity and time on this one. Shot during our daily walk
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Close-up et Macros
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd February 2026 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
pine
,
vermont
,
cac52f
Beryl Lloyd
ace
But impressive. Love the amount of snow hanging onto the branches giving them a Ghostly appearance ! - Boo- hoo !!
February 23rd, 2026
