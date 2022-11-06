Sign up
Rutland Pop Art
A new mural in town
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Views
5
Album
Pop Art
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
6th November 2022 2:30pm
Tags
mural
,
wall
,
vermont
,
popart
,
rutland
