Almost Pure Bokeh by corinnec
5 / 365

Almost Pure Bokeh

My experiment failed but I got this bokeh which I like enough to put it on 365.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details

