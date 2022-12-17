Previous
Beaded blanket by corinnec
Beaded blanket

For my daughter
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Corinne C

Corinne C
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Wendy ace
Magnificent work. She is a lucky lady. It is beautiful.
January 25th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
The completely finished article :-) A labour of love. But as you said, if it relaxes you - and the satisfaction in choosing the colours and design it's a win-win-win situation all around. Thank you Corinne :-)
January 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
well done corinne you are a great creative . You paint with light and create art with beads
January 25th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Love the colour tones. What a beautiful piece.
January 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colourful blanket.
January 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is lovely
January 25th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
A beautiful work of art! So colorful in a wonderful pattern.
January 25th, 2025  
