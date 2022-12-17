Sign up
6 / 365
Beaded blanket
For my daughter
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
7
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1359
photos
183
followers
252
following
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Pop Art
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th December 2022 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beads
,
blanket
,
vermont
Wendy
ace
Magnificent work. She is a lucky lady. It is beautiful.
January 25th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
The completely finished article :-) A labour of love. But as you said, if it relaxes you - and the satisfaction in choosing the colours and design it's a win-win-win situation all around. Thank you Corinne :-)
January 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
well done corinne you are a great creative . You paint with light and create art with beads
January 25th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Love the colour tones. What a beautiful piece.
January 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colourful blanket.
January 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is lovely
January 25th, 2025
Linda Godwin
A beautiful work of art! So colorful in a wonderful pattern.
January 25th, 2025
