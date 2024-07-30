Previous
by corinnec
9 / 365

I took this picture from outside the car, trying to get a portrait of Shoney (my German Shepherd female). The reflections on the window prevented me to see her but the shade of my phone allowed me to see a portion of her head. A silly pic :-)
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise