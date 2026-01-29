Sign up
11 / 365
52Frames: Chair with a story to tell
Meh or bof (in French)
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Pop Art
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2026 9:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
vermont
,
52frames
,
cac52f
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
January 30th, 2026
