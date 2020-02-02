Previous
Soft Petals by cornelialourens
8 / 365

Soft Petals

I started with the monthly challenge Black & White. i just love close-up photo's in nature. Took a photo of a white rose in the garden.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
