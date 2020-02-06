Previous
Leopard Tree by cornelialourens
Leopard Tree

The leopard tree may seem to be an African tree, but it actually originates from Brazil. The smooth bark exfoliates easily but incompletely, often leaving large dark brown patches against a light background - the reason for the common name.
