Previous
Next
Droplets by cornelialourens
17 / 365

Droplets

Took close up of droplets on a cd. Will try this again after the month of the black and white challenge.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise