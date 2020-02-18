Previous
Whisking away by cornelialourens
24 / 365

Whisking away

Baking some pancakes today as it is a nice rainy day today. Making use of the whisk as a model today :-)
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
6% complete

Photo Details

Chris ace
Nice Abstract and POV
February 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovel shot with great pov and shadows.
February 18th, 2020  
Mira
Beautiful shape and tricked me for a while figuring out what it is! Great pov
February 18th, 2020  
