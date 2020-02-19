Previous
Where memories began by cornelialourens
25 / 365

Where memories began

My parents got me this camera from an old age home's raffle table. They know I love photography and thought this would be a nice present.
CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa.
