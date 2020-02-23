Sign up
29 / 365
Old Age
Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young - Henry Ford.
Meet Worsie - our last hairy friend. He is now 12 years old and the grey is starting to take over. His hearing is also getting affected apart from the arthritis but he still loves his biltong.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
0
0
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
23rd February 2020 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2020
