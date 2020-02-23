Previous
Old Age by cornelialourens
Old Age

Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young - Henry Ford.

Meet Worsie - our last hairy friend. He is now 12 years old and the grey is starting to take over. His hearing is also getting affected apart from the arthritis but he still loves his biltong.
CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa.
