Previous
Next
34 / 365
I believe I can fly
“Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.”
― Leonardo da Vinci
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
1
0
CorneLourensSA
@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
28th February 2020 1:59pm
for2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous song.
March 3rd, 2020
