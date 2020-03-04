Previous
Misery/beauty by cornelialourens
Misery/beauty

"I don’t think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains." - Anne Frank
CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
