Previous
Next
Beautiful or ugly by cornelialourens
38 / 365

Beautiful or ugly

"I would warn you that I do not attribute to nature either beauty or deformity, order or confusion. Only in relation to our imagination can things be called beautiful or ugly, well-ordered or confused". - Baruch Spinoza
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris ace
Apt Quote. Nice capture.
March 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise