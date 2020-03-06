Previous
New life by cornelialourens
New life

"We are continuously living a new life, and when the old and the new do not fit nicely together, the old - no longer able to contain the new - should be discarded". - Ernest Holmes

6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa.
Diana ace
Beatiful shot, quote and dof.
March 6th, 2020  
