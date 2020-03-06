Sign up
New life
"We are continuously living a new life, and when the old and the new do not fit nicely together, the old - no longer able to contain the new - should be discarded". - Ernest Holmes
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
CorneLourensSA
@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
39
photos
34
followers
55
following
Tags
theme-depth
Diana
ace
Beatiful shot, quote and dof.
March 6th, 2020
