43 / 365
Like a flower
“An enemy is like a man's most prized flower. It brings him joy to see it buried in the ground.”
― David Gemmell
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
CorneLourensSA
@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
43
photos
33
followers
58
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this unusual flower.
March 10th, 2020
