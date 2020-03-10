Previous
Next
Like a flower by cornelialourens
43 / 365

Like a flower

“An enemy is like a man's most prized flower. It brings him joy to see it buried in the ground.”
― David Gemmell
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this unusual flower.
March 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise