Caged

"I never thought much of the courage of a lion tamer. Inside the cage he is at least safe from people". - George Bernard Shaw.





JJ is having a look when I will be opening his door to get out. We found him in our garden one day 6 years ago. Advertised and called the local SPCA but no one claimed him. Eversince this little chatter box stayes with us. He can speak over 78 words now and just loves grapes and cucumber.