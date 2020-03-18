Previous
Big eyes by cornelialourens
51 / 365

Big eyes

"Small is the number of people who see with their eyes and think with their minds". - Albert Einstein
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous macro!
March 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
Amazing macro and great quote.
March 18th, 2020  
