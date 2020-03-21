Previous
Note to yourself by cornelialourens
54 / 365

Note to yourself

“It always seems impossible until it
is done.” - Nelson Mandela


Some post it / sticky notes lying around
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa.
