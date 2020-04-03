Previous
Dove by cornelialourens
Dove

"And the dove came to him in the evening; and, lo, in her mouth was an olive leaf pluckt off: so Noah knew that the waters were abated from off the earth".

Bible (Old Testament) — Genesis 8:11.
CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa.
