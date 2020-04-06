Sign up
Previous
Next
70 / 365
Prey or predator
“Stop your whining. If you are frightened, be silent. Whining is for prey. It attracts predators. And you are not prey.”
― Robin Hobb
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
3
3
CorneLourensSA
@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
70
photos
53
followers
74
following
19% complete
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th April 2020 4:42pm
Monica
Amazing. fav
April 6th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
A stunning macro with wonderful details.
April 6th, 2020
