Prey or predator by cornelialourens
Prey or predator

“Stop your whining. If you are frightened, be silent. Whining is for prey. It attracts predators. And you are not prey.”
― Robin Hobb
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
Monica
Amazing. fav
April 6th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
A stunning macro with wonderful details.
April 6th, 2020  
