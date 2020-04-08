Previous
Next
Last resting place by cornelialourens
72 / 365

Last resting place

“Death is not extinguishing the light. It is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”

- Rabindranath Tagore

This bee was found inside our house. Took him outside and took a last photo of him on a place I think he would have enjoyed.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

CorneLourensSA

@cornelialourens
I live in the beautiful, complicated South Africa. I think we have some of the most amazing places to visit and I just...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise