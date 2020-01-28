Previous
Back to school for me by corymbia
Back to school for me

First day back was a doozy. ... but so far, I love my new class 🍎
Amanda Thepanda

@corymbia
....and a reboot in 2020. I'm on holidays still so hoping I can keep this up when I'm back at work ... I started this...
Sharon ace
Shaping little lives - being a teacher must be challenging but very rewarding at the same time.
January 30th, 2020  
