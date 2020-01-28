Sign up
Photo 2395
Back to school for me
First day back was a doozy. ... but so far, I love my new class 🍎
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Amanda Thepanda
@corymbia
....and a reboot in 2020. I'm on holidays still so hoping I can keep this up when I'm back at work ... I started this...
Sharon
ace
Shaping little lives - being a teacher must be challenging but very rewarding at the same time.
January 30th, 2020
