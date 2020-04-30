Previous
Flowers fro a student
Flowers fro a student

So nice to be appreciated by my class at this strange time in history..... my class have been astoundingly great throughout the lockdown - both the kids learning at home and the essential worker’s kids in class.
It’s exhausting, but kids are great!
Amanda Thepanda

@corymbia
....and a reboot in 2020. I'm on holidays still so hoping I can keep this up when I'm back at work ... I started this...
