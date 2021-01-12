Previous
Blue dragon by corymbia
Blue dragon

12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Amanda Thepanda

@corymbia
....and a reboot in 2020. I'm on holidays still so hoping I can keep this up when I'm back at work ... I started this...
Fr1da
Is it like a blue bottle stinger ?
January 12th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
This is quite wonderful. ... and how even more wonderful to “see” you again!
January 12th, 2021  
Amanda Thepanda
@aikiuser I am trying to catch up posting when I can, and checking in the ‘old’ faces still here.
January 12th, 2021  
Amanda Thepanda
It’s a type of sea slug / nudibranch but different to a blue bottle @fr1da
January 12th, 2021  
