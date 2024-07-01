Previous
He put a rock on it by corymbia
Photo 2628

He put a rock on it

Our Uluru trip was memorable in so many different ways…. And getting engaged to this gem of a human was one of them:)
1st July 2024

Amanda Thepanda

@corymbia
....and a reboot in 2020. I'm on holidays still so hoping I can keep this up when I'm back at work ... I started this...
725% complete

