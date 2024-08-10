Previous
Worth waiting for by corymbia
Photo 2634

Worth waiting for

Two widows who stumbled upon each other back in 2021 - 11years and 11days after Greg died.
… we got engaged in the heart of Australia and then patiently waited for this beautiful ring to be made.
10th August 2024

@corymbia
