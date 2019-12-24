Previous
For the Chop by countrylassie
Photo 1910

For the Chop

I loved this dresser, we have looked after it for about 25 years and it was approximately 100 years old. Unfortunately it just didn't fit into our new home so its now being used for firewood. The top half has stained glass in it which we have saved.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
@countrylassie
