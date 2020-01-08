Sign up
Little Friend
This little Robin greets meet at my car every day, I always feel sorry for the birds out in the cold weather :(
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
lake
,
cold
,
district
