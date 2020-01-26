Sign up
Photo 1953
Scones or Rock Cakes?
The jurys out ...
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2265
photos
65
followers
81
following
535% complete
View this month »
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
Latest from all albums
1947
1948
231
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FS7
Taken
26th January 2020 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
tea
,
or
,
rock
,
afternoon
,
scone
Pat Knowles
ace
Scones I think....looking good whichever! Yum yum!
January 26th, 2020
