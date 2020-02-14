Previous
Next
Manchester FOR2020 by countrylassie
Photo 1973

Manchester FOR2020

Manchester library where my husband used to work many moons ago.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
(Better on black, thanks!)
February 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise