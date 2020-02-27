Previous
Next
Signs of Spring FOR2020 by countrylassie
Photo 1987

Signs of Spring FOR2020

High Key/Low Key
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JeannieC57
Love this in black and white. Spectacular focus. I am trying to learn high=key and low-key so this is super helpful ! Fav'd!!!
February 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise