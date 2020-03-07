Sign up
Photo 1996
From 4 legs to 2 legs
Gorgeous little nephew.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2312
photos
64
followers
83
following
546% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX700 HS
Taken
7th March 2020 4:05pm
Tags
baby
,
little
,
10
,
beautiful
,
toes
,
sooc
,
boy
