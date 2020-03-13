Previous
Time to Breath by countrylassie
Photo 1999

Time to Breath

Spent a lovely day with my brother at Keswick Book Festival we had a quick walk down to the lake between speakers.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District
Photo Details

Jean ace
lovely shot
March 14th, 2020  
